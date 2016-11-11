Kroger Expands Atlanta Offerings with Grand Opening Celebration of Lindbergh/Piedmont Store

The highly-anticipated Lindbergh/Piedmont Kroger at 242 Morosgo Way celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. Atlanta City Council member Alex Wan, who has represented the area since 2010, joined Kroger for the grand-opening festivities.

“Kroger has a rich history in Atlanta and is always looking for ways to better serve our customers,” says Glynn Jenkins, public relations director for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We look forward to hosting this grand opening event and providing an exciting shopping experience that will suit the unique needs of our in-town customers.”

Construction on the 84,397-square-foot store began in June 2015. It will add more than 300 new jobs to the community.

The new Lindbergh/Piedmont Kroger features:



The Lindbergh/Piedmont store also offers ClickList – a service that provides customers with the ease of placing orders online and picking up their groceries at a time and location convenient for them. Customers can shop for more than 40,000 items across the entire store on ClickList, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, dairy and frozen products.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this new store to the Lindbergh/Piedmont area,” says store manager Todd Emerson, who is celebrating 18 years of service with Kroger. “The store will provide the products, amenities and lower prices our customers appreciate, and we look forward to serving this community for many years to come.”

As part of the celebration and Kroger’s commitment to women’s health, Kroger presented a check in the amount of $420,700 to Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, a local nonprofit resource for women who need breast cancer screening, diagnostic and support services. Customers and associates donated more than $270,700 as part of Kroger’s annual four-week breast cancer awareness by purchasing pink paper ribbons for $1 at Kroger checkout from Oct. 2 through Oct. 29. Customers and associates also donated $150,000 from the Sharing Courage in-store merchandising promotion.

Festivities included the unveiling of a mural by artist Erin McManness, a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design. The mural layers the rich culture and diversity of the community, while emulating the sophisticated feel of surrounding neighborhoods. Such landmarks as the Buckhead Theatre, are paired with the Swallowtail, which is the Georgia State Butterfly, and the Cherokee Rose, which is the Georgia State Flower. Also represented are the Bells of Oglethorpe, the Storyteller, and the Giant Fish. Even the legendary “Buck” of Buckhead makes an appearance in the mural.

Kroger opened its first Atlanta store in 1950 at 637 Boulevard, NE. Since that time, the grocer has continued to open or relocate stores in the city, currently operating 21 stores in the City of Atlanta – and more than 130 stores throughout the Metro Atlanta region.

Most recently Kroger opened its new Glenwood Place location in East Atlanta, a 120,000 square-foot store which represents a $34 million capital investment. Kroger also announced a multi-million investment for the development of a new store at 725 Ponce, a mixed-use development adjacent to Ponce City Market along the Atlanta BeltLine. “We are committed to our ongoing investment in Atlanta and its communities,” Jenkins says.

ABOUT KROGER

Kroger’s Atlanta Division is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains with more than 190 stores, covering Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina. Kroger was recognized by Forbes as the most generous company in the U.S. The Company focuses its charitable efforts on hunger relief, K-12 education, women’s health initiatives and local organizations in the communities it serves. For more information about Kroger, please visit www.kroger.com