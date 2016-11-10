PDI Opens First Atlanta-Area Kohler Signature Store

The distributor-owned and –operated Kohler Signature Store invites the public to its Grand Opening Event on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20.

Atlanta – Oct. 31, 2016 – Kohler is expanding availability of its renowned bath and kitchen products with the opening of the Kohler Signature Store by Plumbing Distributors, Inc., in Buckhead. Solely owned by PDI, the store will service the needs of both trade professionals and consumers by providing inspirational design, quality products, relevant resources, and exceptional service.

Located in the ultra-chic Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead, known as the upscale destination for shoppers throughout the region, Kohler joins a mixture of design and high-end luxury shopping. Different from other design stores in the area, Kohler brings a one-stop shop store experience to meet all the needs of the kitchen and bath design process.

The Kohler Signature Store will offer comprehensive design services for both the kitchen and bath, including product selection, design development, and project assistance. Four designers on staff will provide design advice to help match any customer’s style and taste.

“We can accommodate the customer in the design process, no matter if it’s a small project or a massive renovation. We do everything from in-home visits, to working on a customer’s blue print, to creating AutoCAD drawings,” said Tricia Coyle, store manager.

The store will showcase a series of vignettes, inspiration areas, and tile presentation areas including products from Kohler, Kallista, Robern, Kohler Surfaces, and Kohler vanities.

“Our Kohler Signature Store is designed to inspire the possibilities of living in luxury while being inviting, warm and welcoming. Each vignette tells a design story and the vignettes as a whole complement one another to tell a cohesive story and provide inspiration to our customers,” said Coyle.

The Kohler Signature Store by PDI marks the 13th signature store to open across the country and will be the first signature store in the Southeast. As a well-established name in Atlanta, PDI presence in the Southeast continues to grow with the opening of the Kohler Signature Store.

“PDI is well known for its service. Kohler is well known for quality products and design. The Kohler Signature Store by PDI combines these complementary strengths and merges them into one store. The signature store will expand the public’s knowledge of the vast line of products that Kohler offers,” said Coyle.

A trade opening event will take place on Thursday, November 10, from 6-8 p.m. David Kohler, CEO, will be on hand to provide a firsthand look at the new signature store. Grand Opening Events, open to both consumers and trade professionals, will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, November 20, from noon to 6 p.m., and will feature remodel seminars, speed design kitchen and bathroom makeovers, and innovative product demonstrations.

The Kohler Signature Store by PDI is located at 3167 Peachtree Road N.E., Ste. M, in Atlanta. For more information on the Kohler Signature Store by PDI, please visit www.kohlersignaturestoreatlanta.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, tile and home interiors, and an international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations. To learn more, please visit Kohler.com.

About PDI

Established in 1973, family-owned Plumbing Distributors, Inc., is committed to providing first-class service. With over 40 years of industry knowledge, PDI is a leader in Wholesale Distribution and Kitchen, Bath and Lighting Showroom expertise in Georgia. PDI’s mission is to continue to be a leader in the industry by providing quality products, superior service, and an unforgettable experience. PDI is committed to growth through successful partnerships with customers, vendors and employees. To learn more, please visit www.relyonpdi.com.