Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta Announces Appointment Of New General Manager

Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta is pleased to announce the appointment of David Collas as General Manager. He is responsible for the executive management and operations of the 127-room hotel situated in the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood.

With over 25 years of experience in the hotel industry, Mr. Collas joined Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in 2010 as Executive Assistant Manager, Food and Beverage at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. Since 2013, he has been Hotel Manager at Mandarin Oriental, New York, responsible for overseeing operations at one of the city’s most renowned properties. Prior to his tenure with Mandarin Oriental, Mr. Collas worked in senior management positions at The Ritz London, Hotel Martinez in Cannes as well as Four Seasons Hotel George V and Hotel Plaza Athénée, both in Paris.

“David brings a wealth of experience as well as in-depth knowledge of the brand to the role, which will no doubt ensure his and the hotel’s continued success,” said Jan D Goessing, Executive Vice President, Operations Director – The Americas.

A native of Champagne, France, Mr. Collas is bilingual in French and English.

About Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta

Housed in an iconic building designed by celebrated American architect Robert A.M. Stern, Mandarin Oriental, Atlanta soars 42 stories above the Atlanta skyline and offers sophisticated, residential elegance in its 127 spacious rooms and suites. The intimate hotel features a blissful 15,000-square foot spa, indoor lap pool, fitness center, extensive meeting and event space and The Café & Bar for exquisite dining and specialty cocktails. The sought-after Buckhead location is steps away from the region’s top dining, chic designer boutiques and cultural attractions. The hotel is 35 minutes from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and 10 minutes from the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, which accommodates private aircraft.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from a well-respected Asian hotel company into a global brand, the Group now operates 29 hotels and seven residences in 17 countries. The Group has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, with the next hotel openings expected in Doha and Beijing.