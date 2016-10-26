Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle headlines BBA breakfast speakers for rest of 2016

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and the new head basketball coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are among the speakers scheduled to speak at Buckhead Business Association (BBA) breakfast meetings in November, following Atcore Systems CEO and Founder Josh Sweeney on Oct. 27.

Lt. Gov. Cagle, who was the first Republican elected to Georgia’s second highest office and was re-elected to the post in 2010 and 2014, will speak about “the future of education in Georgia.” Cagle recently published a book about education reform called “Education Unleashed.”

Meanwhile, Ga. Tech Basketball Coach Josh Pastner will speak to the group on Nov. 3. Pastner was named head basketball coach at Georgia Tech in April 2016. He previously coached at the University of Memphis and led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament four times.

The lineup for the remainder of 2016 includes weight loss coach Diana Murphy on Dec. 1, followed by Ed Baker, former publisher of the Atlanta Business Chronicle and executive in Residence at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business, on Dec. 15

The BBA holds breakfast meetings at 7:30 a.m. most Thursday mornings at the City Club of Buckhead, 3343 Peachtree Road NE. Meetings feature a business, political or civic leader as a speaker, and topics usually include leading issues within the Buckhead community and Atlanta as a whole.

Admission for the breakfast meetings is $20 for nonmembers; for members, $10 in advance or $12 at the door. For registration and information, call 404-467-7607 or email info@buckheadbusiness.org.