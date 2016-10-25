Garden & Gun brunch, shop around at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta Oct. 29

Garden & Gun magazine returns to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 29, to celebrate great Southern food, drink and more through a brunch, hosted by G&G Style Director Haskell Harris, followed by an afternoon of in-store activations at participating shops and restaurants.

The day will kick off with a private brunch at The Southern Gentleman restaurant, featuring a enu inspired by G&G‘s newest New York Times best seller—The Southerner’s Cookbook.* Guests receive a complimentary copy of the book.

The $75 per person cost for the brunch includes cocktails, wine and beer. Tickets can be purchased here.

The brunch will be followed by a shop and stroll through The Shops Buckhead Atlanta from 2-5 p.m., which is complimentary and open to the public and features complimentary food and drinks, as well as shopping incentives, live music and more. No ticket is required.

Participating shops and restaurants include:

Akris: Enjoy delicious fare prepared by chef de cuisine Rick Laughlin of Salt at The Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island and enter for a chance to win an Amelia Island getaway.

Alice + Olivia: Meet Garden & Gun Style Director Haskell Harris to learn more about the latest issue of Garden & Gun and enjoy classic mint juleps from The Southern Gentleman.

American Cut: Stop at Bella Bag to try light bites by executive chef John Adamson of American Cut and smoked old-fashions.

Anne O Art: View the Soar Imagery to Inspire Insight exhibit and enjoy tastings by Corso Coffee.

Bella Bag: View a tribute to American fashion icons and their favorite accessories while enjoying fare and drink from American Cut.

Billy Reid: Sample fare from chef Asha Gomez’s latest cookbook’s latest cookbook, “My Two Souths: Blending the Flavors of India into A Southern Kitchen”, as featured in the October/November 2016 issue of Garden & Gun.

Corso: Affogati for the first 50 customers who mention Garden & Gun

Cos: Enjoy delicious pairings of wine and award-winning chocolates and confections from Cacao Atlanta Chocolate Company.

Christian Louboutin: Meet G&G Made in the South winners, Charleston Mix, and try Bloody Marys made with their famous mix.

Davidoff of Geneva: Enjoy a tasting of Belle Meade Bourbon from Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville.

Diptyque: Receive a mini Tuberose candle, travel-size Philosykos fragrance, and deluxe skin-care samples with a minimum purchase of $150 during the event.

Dolce Italian: Self-serve prosecco bar on the patio (limit one glass per guest).

Etro: Receive a wristlet valued at $200 with any purchase during the event.

Georgetown Cupcake: Present a Garden & Gun and Georgetown Cupcake voucher to receive a complimentary cupcake in a Southern flavor.

Jimmy Choo: Try custom cocktails by Amer bar and receive a special gift with a purchase of $1,000 or more.

Joie: Visit a pop-up floral shop curated by Bloom Atlanta, try light bites and drinks, enter for a chance to win a $100 Bloom Atlanta gift card (includes local delivery), and receive a Bloom Atlanta

hand-tied mini arrangement with any purchase of $250 or more.

Jonathan Adler: Attend one of three floral arrangement workshops hourly from 2-5 p,m, led by Bloom Atlanta and enjoy 20 percent off your purchases on select items during the event.

Kit and Ace: Stop and savor Kimball House’s pop-up oyster and champagne bar, as featured in the October/November 2016 issue of Garden & Gun.

Le Bilboquet: Enjoy champagne specials and live entertainment.

L’Occitane: Sample fresh juices from Bamboo, a Garden & Gun Made in the South runner-up and receive a gift bag of sample-sized L’Occcitane products when you mention of Garden & Gun.

Les Copains: Try custom Barr Hill cocktails from Kellie Thorn, beverage director for Hugh Acheson restaurants, as featured in Garden & Gun, and enjoy $300 off a minimum purchase of $1,500.

Lindbergh: Enjoy seasonal fare by chef de cuisine Forrest Parker of the Drawing Room at the Vendue Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina, as featured on gardenandgun.com.

Nars: Receive a signed copy of Katie Button’s new cookbook, Curate: “Authentic Spanish Food from a Southern Kitchen”, as featured in the October/November 2016 issue of Garden & Gun, with a minimum purchase of $85.

Planet Blue: Enjoy light bites by executive chef EJ Hodgkinson of King + Duke, as featured on gardenandgun.com.

Shake Shack: Receive a complimentary Peachtree shake with any purchase.

Theory: Enjoy custom Blues Cat cocktails by Cathead Vodka, as featured on gardenandgun.com and be automatically entered for a chance to win a $250 Theory gift card with a minimum purchase of $400. Platinum American Express customers receive 25% off an entire purchase of full-priced merchandise.

Tod’s: Receive a complimentary Southern-inspired gelato.

Vilebrequin: Present a Garden & Gun and Vilebrequin voucher to receive a complimentary King of Pops popsicle, as featured on gardenandgun.com and receive a complimentary Vilebrequin canvas beach bag with a purchase of $400 or more.