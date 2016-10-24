All Atlanta alcohol licenses must be renewed exclusively online by Dec. 31

The city of Atlanta has announced alcohol license—renewals of which are now all processed exclusively online—must be renewed by Dec. 31. The online portal will not accept renewal applications after Dec. 31.

In order to renew an alcohol license online, businesses must meet the following criteria:

The account must be active with a valid business tax number and pin number;

The alcohol account financial status must be current and not delinquent;

The owners and/or principals of the business must be the same as those originally reported to the city of Atlanta through a tax application or a change form;

The location of the business must be the same as originally reported to the city of Atlanta as changes to the physical location require Zoning approval;

The legal entity/legal name holding the business tax certificate must be the same as originally reported to the city of Atlanta.

Because the city is no longer accepting paper renewal applications, the city has discontinued sending courtesy alcohol license renewal applications and accompanying forms.

For questions about the alcohol license renewal process, please contact the city of Atlanta Police Department License and Permits Unit at 404-546-4470.