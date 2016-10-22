Wieuca Road Baptist Church members vote to stay put at present location

Wieuca Road Baptist Church is staying put after a year of mulling by members of the historic Buckhead church, according to an announcement posted online.

“On Sunday October 16th, the church voted to affirm our commitment to staying in Buckhead in our current location,” the statement reads.

The decision comes days after news reports indicated church leaders approached the Buckhead Community Improvement District about possibly selling the 4.6-acre property at the intersection of Wieuca Road, Phipps Boulevard and Peachtree Road for a potential redevelopment.

There’s little doubt the property—sandwiched between 3630 Peachtree and Phipps Plaza—could have commanded big interest from developers.

Wieuca Road Baptist Church, led by Dr. Mark Wilbanks, has been at the intersection of Wieuca and Peachtree roads since 1956.

Discussions on the future of the congregation arose because the church property has been indirectly involved in a BCID proposal to install a roundabout at the intersection of Phipps Boulevard and Wieuca Road, according to previous BuckheadView stories.