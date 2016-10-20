PGi renews headquarters in Buckhead; Global Payments building out its space

Atlanta-based software provider PGi has renewed its lease for the company’s corporate headquarters at the Terminus 100 office tower in Buckhead and also renewed and expanded its lease at the GA 400 Center office building in Alpharetta. The two 12-year lease deals total roughly 70,000 square feet.

The Atlanta web conferencing software company signed its lease renewal at Terminus 100 with Cousins Properties and signed its lease renewal and expansion at GA 400 Center with TPA Group. PGi has also selected architect Gensler to redesign the company’s office space at the two locations.

Meanwhile, Global Payments has filed permits with the city of Atlanta for interior demo work on floors 28-30 at Tishman Speyer’s Three Alliance Center in Buckhead, confirming a number of stories that the building was a prime contender for the deal.

That also means the fintech company will move the main portion of its headquarters from 10 Glenlake in Sandy Springs into the city and the company could be bringing some 150 jobs to Three Alliance.

The deal is also the debut lease for Tishman Speyer at its 30-story, 500,000-square-foot Buckhead speculation office building—the single largest spec office project in Atlanta that is close to topping out.