MODA to offer ‘The Lemonade Project’ series based on Beyonce’s visual album

The Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) will be offering “The Lemonade Project,” a 12-month series of conversations centered around Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade, beginning Oct. 28 with a screening kickoff and continuing each month through September 2017.

The series will explore the themes of race, gender and class addressed by the album The Lemonade Project with MODA holding conversations in which participants will be invited to consider reactions to readings, films and music as well as to share personal experiences.

The Lemonade Project is free to attend because designing for social justice, both personal and communal, is for everyone, but participants must register in advance. The sessions will be held at Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. NE.

Session 1 Oct. 28, 7-9 p.m., is entitled “Get in Formation: The Lemonade Project Screening Kickoff. That is followed by Session 2 Nov. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. “Birthing Ourselves: Idea/Identity/Formation/Memory/History. The title for Session 3, Dec. 14, 7-8:30 p.m., is “You Get a Right to be Mad: Self-Care and Womanhood.”

Lemonade, the sixth studio album by singer-songwriter Beyoncé Knowles Carter, was released in mid-2016 and accompanied by a one-hour film that premiered on HBO. Described by journalist Sydney Gore as Beyoncé’s “love letter to black women,” Lemonade is a visual album that is purposefully designed.

Announced amidst the highly publicized Black Lives Matter movement, in which the names of black female victims fail to receive the notoriety of their male counterparts, Lemonade centers black women in its narrative.

“The Lemonade Project” organizers at MODA are Blair Banks and Aretina Hamilton. Banks serves as education coordinator and manager of Design Club at MODA. Hamilton is a Cultural Geographer whose research intersects with Race, Gender, and Sexuality.

For more information, visit: www.museumofdesign.org or call 404-979-6455.