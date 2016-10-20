Buckhead Heritage Society to offer a genealogy roundtable on Nov. 10

For those interested in tracing their family history, the Buckhead Heritage Society will present “Exploring Your Family Roots – A Genealogy Roundtable” on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at Rhodes Hall, 1516 Peachtree Street NW.

The genealogy roundtable will be led by professional genealogist Dr. Nydia Hanna, and family history book editor Christopher Marsden. Experienced genealogical researchers, they will be available to address questions on a wide variety of topics and share tips on sources and methodology.

Additionally, they will present some of the “tricks” they have discovered over the years to overcome some common obstacles that can hamper genealogical research.

Both beginners and longtime researchers welcome to attend. The cost for the roundtable is $10 for Buckhead Heritage members and $25 for non-members. Space is limited. Register by calling 404-467-9447 or email at info@buckheadheritage.com