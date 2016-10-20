APD participates in Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 22 at Zone 2 Precinct

The Atlanta Police Department, in partnership with the United States Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, is sponsoring a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the APD’s Zone 2 Precinct, 3120 Maple Drive N.E. in Buckhead.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. This is the ninth year of this very successful project to assist our residents to clear out their medicine cabinets, empty their bedside tables and kitchen drawers of prescription drugs.

The Atlanta Police Department is encouraging citizens to participate by donating unused or expired medications at police precincts, where investigators from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Division will be on hand to collect the prescription drugs.