APD to offer Neighborhood Watch training/certification program Nov. 5

The Atlanta Police Department will hold its third annual Citywide Neighborhood Watch Training program, Nov. 5, 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for those residents interested in organizing a neighborhood watch program.

Entitled “Have a Crime Free Holiday Season,” the Saturday program will be held at the Atlanta Public Safety Building, 226 Peachtree Street. SW. on the second floor.

Those planning to attend must be in attendance the complete four (4) hours of training to receive a\certificate. The topics covered in the session are: Maintaining a Neighborhood Watch, Neighborhood Watch Overview, Holiday Safety/Safe Shopping and Interactive Safety Tips.

Lunch will be provided as well as free parking (enter Public Safety Building deck from Pryor Street).

Those interesting in attending must RSVP by Oct. 31. To register and for more information, contact: Inspector K. Rhodes at kgrhodes@atlantaga.gov or call 404-309-7703.