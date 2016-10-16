Grand China reopening at new location awaiting new gas line, meter

BuckheadView has learned from Grand China restaurant general manager Tse Chih Chang that the opening of the popular Buckhead restaurant is “at the mercy of the Georgia Department of Transportation and Atlanta Gas Light” to get a larger gas line installed and operational.

Following up on several requests from readers for information as to when Grand China will reopen at its new location in the 2900 block of Peachtree Road, BuckheadView was told that after 15 months of renovation of the house where the restaurant is moving, Mrs. Chang was told just recetly the gas line and gas meter were too small for the restaurant’s operations.

“I had paid months ago to have a new gas meter installed and no one told me that the gas line and the new gas meter were too small until just recently when the inspector came out,” Mrs. Chang said.

She told BuckheadView that GDOT has to schedule a time to close a lane of Peachtree Road in order to allow Atlanta Gas Light to dig up the present small gas line and replace it with a new,

properly sized gas line.

Mrs. Chang would not speculate as to when GDOT and the gas company would get together and so this work, but she expressed hope that it would be soon. Final touches are being put on the renovation of the house that Mrs. Chang has owned for years and most recently was leased to Peachtree Bikes.

Grand China was forced to move when the property the restaurant had leased at 2975 Peachtree Road for 25 or more years was purchased in July of 2015 by Preserve Properties, which plans to build a 21-story apartment development on the site. The company plans to offer 125-140 two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments averaging 1,700 square feet.

The company, which developed the 92 West Paces apartments next to the St. Regis Hotel in the past several years, does not plan to have any one-bedroom apartments in the project and estimated the rental rates would range from $3,800 to $5,800 per month for its units.

Preserve Properties CEO John Draper said the property is designed for higher income residents, many of which do not live in Buckhead all year, but for whom these units would be a second residence.

As for Grand China, it had originally told those who called for information about when it might reopen, they hoped it would be open for Thanksgiving. It certainly was not Thanksgiving of 2015 and may not be Thanksgiving of 2016 unless the gas line and meter get replaced soon.

To check on the progress of Grand China’s opening, check their website at http://www.grandchinaatl.com/ or call then at 404-231-5415.