BCID, LBI executive directors named ‘Redevelopment Champions of the Year’

The executive directors of the Buckhead Community Improvement District (BCID), Jim Durrett and Livable Buckhead Inc. (LBI), Denise Starling, were co-winners of the first annual “Redevelopment Champion of the Year” award presented at the Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit (MARS) on Oct. 6.

Presented by Georgia Power, MARS is the premier redevelopment event in the region, bringing together more than 200 developers, commercial real estate brokers, elected officials, business

leaders and community development experts.

MARS provided an inside look at the region’s current redevelopment projects, as well as information on trends and best practices in the industry. MARS also recognized outstanding redevelopment projects.

“Winning this award is a tremendous honor, but it really belongs to Buckhead and the dozens of partners we work with on a regular basis,” said Starling. “Projects like PATH400 can’t happen without collaboration, and we have been fortunate to have fantastic partners like BCID that have helped us achieve so much in such a short time,” she added.

Durrett, an Atlanta native, has directed all projects, plans and activities within the BCID since 2010. However, smart growth and development have been priorities for him since 1996.

Prior to working at the CID, Durrett served as the vice president of environmental affairs for the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and founding executive director for both the Atlanta District Council of the Urban Land Institute (ULI Atlanta) and the Livable Communities Coalition.

Durrett also serves on several boards, and is currently focused on the creation of an iconic park in Buckhead, over Georgia 400.

Starling is the founder and executive director of Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit organization implementing sustainable strategies that improve the environment and quality of life in Buckhead.

Her career has been dedicated to creating great places, working on transportation, land use, and environmental issues during her time at Atlanta Regional Commission, Clean Cities and Day Wilburn Associates.

For the past 16 years, Starling has played a key role in shaping development in Buckhead, first as executive director of the Buckhead Area Transportation Management Association and now at the helm of Livable Buckhead.

She has led several notable projects including PATH400, the Buckhead Collection Greenspace Plan, the buc shuttle and the rezonings of both the Buckhead Village and commercial core. She is also heading up the present Buckhead REdeFINED master plan project.