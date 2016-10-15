Public urged to participate in 1st Buckhead REdeFINED meeting Oct. 17

Much has changed about Buckhead since Bill Clinton was president, including the transformation from a wealthy bedroom community to a thriving urban center that operates on a nearly 24/7 basis. Buckhead REdeFINED is about to address the ever changing Buckhead landscape.

An extensive public engagement process is planned, beginning with the first public meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Atlanta International School’s Early Learning Center at 34 Peachtree Avenue NE, across the street from the AIS main campus and ballfields.

The meeting will provide community members with an overview of Buckhead’s existing conditions before they make a circuit of five interactive breakout stations: vision, placemaking, connectivity, park over GA 400, and Lenox Rd. corridor.

To address the changes in demographics and land use and to create a plan for maximizing the opportunities they present, five Buckhead organizations – Livable Buckhead, Buckhead Community Improvement District, Buckhead Coalition, Buckhead Business Association and Buckhead Rotary – are partnering on a master plan update dubbed Buckhead REdeFINED.

BUCKHEAD REdeFINED will be guided by a steering committee representing more than 40 different interests in the community. The study incorporates two large projects already underway – the park over GA 400 and improvements to the Lenox Road corridor.

The master plan will develop 100-day and five-year action plans to guide Buckhead development and improvements. Recommendations could include additional access points and ramp metering for GA 400, new road connections to improve traffic flow, strategies to create housing options that are affordable for Buckhead’s workforce, and more.

“The plan we put in place 16 years ago has served us well, but Buckhead has long since outgrown it,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead and project leader for BUCKHEAD REdeFINED.

“This community is now a diverse mix of commercial and retail developments, multifamily high rises and single family homes. Our population is younger – in fact, nearly half are between 20 and 39 years old,” Starling explained. “We have to formulate a plan that takes these changes into account and gives Buckhead the chance to maximize opportunities and minimize the potential negative effects of our growth.”

Starling emphasized the importance of the public turning out for the first open meeting Oct. 17 “so they can help shape the vision. While the plan will focus on Buckhead’s commercial district, it will really have a community-wide impact, Staling added. “The more voices and viewpoints that we can get involved with BUCKHEAD REdeFINED, the better.”

The Oct. 17 meeting is the first of three public events to gather input and share progress updates. BUCKHEAD REdeFINED will also gather public feedback through an online survey that will be made available through the project website – buckheadredefined.com – shortly following the first public meeting. The entire project is scheduled to continue through April 2017. BUCKHEAD REdeFINED is being funded largely by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative.