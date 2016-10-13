Published on October 13th, 2016 |8
Simply Buckhead magazine acquires BuckheadView online news service
The assets purchased by Simply Buckhead include the domain names associated with BuckheadView.com, databases of subscribers to both the 24-7 website and weekly newsletter, as well as all rights to the logo, tradename and trademark.
As a part of the acquisition, both parties agreed that Schaffner, a seasoned news journalist who founded BuckheadView in 2011, will contribute articles to the website over the next 12-18 months during the period of transitioning operations under the new management.
“We are so proud to announce that we have acquired BuckheadView to be a part of the Simply Buckhead family of publications,” Hayes said. “We respect what John has done to make this a very successful news outlet for the Buckhead community, and look forward to continuing to build on his work,” she added.
Schaffner announced a couple of weeks ago that he and his wife, Karen, are leaving Atlanta and moving to Amelia Island, Florida. He announced at the time he was seeking someone to acquire and run BuckheadView.
“We believe we have found the perfect match between Simply Buckhead and BuckheadView,” said Schaffner. “It provides a platform for the online news service we have developed over the past 5 1/2 years with BuckheadView and the very strong feature-oriented slick magazine Joanne Hayes has developed over the past six years with Simply Buckhead.”
“We feel confident that the Simply Buckhead management is committed to continuing BuckheadView as a strong source of news for Buckhead residents and businesses,” Schaffner added. “And, Joanne and I both feel it offers potential advertisers great opportunities to benefit from the loyal readers of both the news and features publications.”
“Although John is moving to Amelia Island, he will still very much be a part of BuckheadView, serving as a writer for the website and newsletter. Please stay tuned while we merge BuckheadView into the fold,” Hayes explained.
“We admire John’s longtime career in journalism and public relations, and wish him and his wife all the best in their new adventure,” Hayes stated.
John you will be missed! We have enjoyed having you as part of the Buckhead community for so many years. You are an institution and you will be greatly missed! You have been so supportive to all of us that seek to improve our community and it certainly will not be as GREAT without you.
Enjoy your new adventure!
Congratulations!
John,
Will you and Karen have dinner with Eleanor and me before you move to Fla.?
Arthur and Eleanor:
Thank you very much for the invitation, but Karen and I already have left Atlanta as of Friday, Oct. 14.
Moving to Buckhead in 2011, I appreciated John Schaffer’s spot-on exposure of what was happening and how it was occurring in my backyard. The illuminating and articulate prose in the Buckhead View came to my inbox regularly. Never redundant or slanted, Schafer’s reporting helped me understand my neighborhood. I hope there will be new writers sought to fill those large and sturdy shoes.
Thank you.
John I will miss the communications we have had at various meetings around the city; I believe the first being at Michael Koblentz a few years back. ATL will miss you as you move knowledge, graciousness and class to Florida. On behalf of myself and Food Lovers Catering and Events family we wish you the very best!!, Vincent Jones
Thank you for providing the ‘go to’ site for Buckhead business news. I appreciate all of your writing detailing events in our rapidly evolving little corner of the world. Missing your work already! Wishing you and yours All the Best.