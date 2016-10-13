Simply Buckhead magazine acquires BuckheadView online news service

John Schaffner, owner/editor of BuckheadView online news service, and Joanne Hayes, publisher of Simply Buckhead magazine, have jointly announced the acquisition of BuckheadView.com online news service by Simply Buckhead , effectively immediately.

The assets purchased by Simply Buckhead include the domain names associated with BuckheadView.com, databases of subscribers to both the 24-7 website and weekly newsletter, as well as all rights to the logo, tradename and trademark.

As a part of the acquisition, both parties agreed that Schaffner, a seasoned news journalist who founded BuckheadView in 2011, will contribute articles to the website over the next 12-18 months during the period of transitioning operations under the new management.

“We are so proud to announce that we have acquired BuckheadView to be a part of the Simply Buckhead family of publications,” Hayes said. “We respect what John has done to make this a very successful news outlet for the Buckhead community, and look forward to continuing to build on his work,” she added.

Schaffner announced a couple of weeks ago that he and his wife, Karen, are leaving Atlanta and moving to Amelia Island, Florida. He announced at the time he was seeking someone to acquire and run BuckheadView.

“We believe we have found the perfect match between Simply Buckhead and BuckheadView,” said Schaffner. “It provides a platform for the online news service we have developed over the past 5 1/2 years with BuckheadView and the very strong feature-oriented slick magazine Joanne Hayes has developed over the past six years with Simply Buckhead.”

“We feel confident that the Simply Buckhead management is committed to continuing BuckheadView as a strong source of news for Buckhead residents and businesses,” Schaffner added. “And, Joanne and I both feel it offers potential advertisers great opportunities to benefit from the loyal readers of both the news and features publications.”

“Although John is moving to Amelia Island, he will still very much be a part of BuckheadView, serving as a writer for the website and newsletter. Please stay tuned while we merge BuckheadView into the fold,” Hayes explained.

“We admire John’s longtime career in journalism and public relations, and wish him and his wife all the best in their new adventure,” Hayes stated.