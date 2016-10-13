Published on October 13th, 2016 |0
Sarah Smith School’s Fall Festival set for Primary Campus Oct. 22
Other activities will include face and nail painting, SCARE-do’s, photo booth, sand art, IT ftable(Japan), lots of carnival games and much more. There also will be food, a bake sale, lemonade stand, DJ and entertainment for the entire family.
Fall Festival wrist bands are for sale now. To get them Click Here. Advanced sales are available until Monday Oct. 17. A single wristband is $20 ($25 day of festival) but there’s also a wrist band family package of 3-plus wrist bands for $50 ($55 day of festival).
The wristband covers all activities. One dollar tickets will be available day of festival. Souvenirs (sand art and photo booth — $2 each). This is another link for wristband sales: http://www.sarahsmithelementary.com/pta/online_store.cfm