Mayor Reed praises major PATH400 capital campaign donors at LBI event

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed joined Livable Buckhead at an event recently to recognize major donors to the PATH400SM capital campaign and reflected on the need to seize the opportunity that PATH400 presents.

“Buckhead deserves this kind of connectivity. Buckhead deserves greenspace. We must take advantage of the opportunity we have now, because we will not have this opportunity again,” Mayor Reed told the audience.

Reed also expressed his gratitude for private-sector support and reiterated the city of Atlanta’s strong support for PATH400.

“The support we’ve seen from the private sector is absolutely amazing and represents the very best of Atlanta,” Reed said. “What I want you to know is we are going to be a terrific partner for you, and we are going to do everything we possibly can to make sure this project goes well. The best is ahead of us.”

Livable Buckhead’s Executive Director Denise Starling presented Mayor Reed with his own piece of PATH400.

“We are extremely thankful for our partnership with the city of Atlanta and glad that the mayor could join us to recognize the donors who have helped us make so much progress in such a short time,” she said.

Funds raised through the capital campaign for PATH400 will be used to link sections of the greenway to create 5.2 contiguous miles, including sections at the north end that will provide access to Mountain Way Common and ultimately link to the city of Sandy Springs.

Sections on the south end will improve community access to MARTA and other transit as well as provide a critical connection to the BeltLine and the regional trail network for the nearly 250,000

residents, commuters, and visitors in Buckhead on a daily basis.

Two new segments of PATH400 totaling just over a mile are expected to wrap up in October, which means there soon will be a total of two miles of PATH400 completed and open for hours of biking, walking and strolling pleasure.

By early November the greenway trail will be nearly halfway finished and the first contiguous mile will be completed from Lenox Road to Wieuca. This month is heavy on landscaping, with 327 trees scheduled to be planted in the next two weeks. That brings us to a total of 1,389 trees and shrubs installed so far on PATH400.

In addition, the first temporary art installation has gone in over the course of the last several evenings thanks to artists Jessi Queen and Zach Herndon.

Trails, Tails and Ales – If you are looking for an opportunity to share the PATH400 experience with a four-legged friend, come out to on Oct. 22. the banks of Peachtree Creek for a little Smokebelly BBQ, yard games, pet adoptions and beer