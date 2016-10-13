Little Nancy Creek Park hosts ‘Rock and Reel’ music and movie night Oct. 14

“Rock and Reel Music and Movie night” is the next event at Little Nancy Creek Park this Friday, Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m. The popular Carter Rude and Friends Band performing from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. followed by a movie on an inflatable big screen, provided by Southern Peach Inflatables.

The movie title had not been announced, but organizers said the choice will be 100 percent family friendly. “Be sure to bring your chairs and blankets as the cooler fall weather may mean the temperature drops a little in the evening,” they advised.

In addition to the music and movie, there will be the usual array of food and entertainment options with Willy’s food truck, King of Pops and a face painter on hand. Not to mention a port-a-potty to avoid any emergency trips home.

Those interested in attending, or if you can’t but would still like to support our concert series, bringing the goats back to clear the green space at the park, and other improvements that we are making, please consider donating via http://www.littlenancycreekpark.org/port… or send check payable to Park Pride/Little Nancy Creek Park to 4035 N Stratford Rd NE Atlanta GA 30342.

The organizers are looking for sponsors as each concert in the park costs approximately $2,000 and is entirely funded by private donations from the community and sponsors.