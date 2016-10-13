Published on October 13th, 2016 |0
2 October public education meetings deal with performance of schools
The Oct. 26 NAPPS meeting will focus on performance and demographic data for the cluster relating to the latest updates in terms of testing data, demographics, and trends.
Plan to bring laptops, phones, or tablets as a portion of the meeting will involve a more interactive format. APS maintains a Data Blog that contains a great deal of information, so check it out to learn as much as you can about the state of the North Atlanta cluster.
The meeting will be at 12 noon on the Morris Brandon Primary Campus, 2845 Margaret Mitchell Drive. The speaker will be John Keltz, director of Research and Evaluation, Atlanta Public Schools
For those who missed our September NAPPS meeting and are interested in learning more about the Opportunity School District Ballot Amendment, Join CINS, SEACS, and the Carver Cluster for a round table discussion on the proposed GA constitutional amendment
“Opportunity School Districts.”
That meeting will be Wednesday Oct. 19, 7-8;30 p.m., at the Frazer Center, 1815 S Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, .
This will be a community discussion with panelists representing both sides of the proposed amendment, including;
- Diane Jacobi, Public Education Advocate (substituting for Janet Kishbaugh, Director of Research and Information Services, Public Education Matters http://publiceducationmattersga.org/)
- Steven Quinn, State Outreach Manager for GergiaCAN, http://www.gacan.org/and Field Coordinator for Students First, https://www.studentsfirst.org/georgia/who-we-are
- Atlanta Public Schools Board Member, District 3 Representative, Matt Westmoreland, will be on hand to answer questions about their Turnaround Strategy currently underway.