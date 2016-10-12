GE may move its North American digital business IT headquarters to Buckhead

General Electric Co. reportedly could put the North American IT headquarters of its Digital business in Buckhead’s Prominence building, according to a report by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. .

The 19-story Prominence, anchored by Wells Fargo Insurance Services, is across the street from Atlanta Tech Village, Buckhead’s 100,000-square-foot tech startup hub.

GE is in advanced discussions with the tower’s owner, Crocker Partners LLC to occupy about 35,000 square feet on two floor, according to the ABC story. A lease could be signed this month.

In June, San Ramon, Calif.-based GE Digital said it would put a $3 million, 250-job IT center in Midtown as it consolidates work from around the country. In August, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported GE was considering Buckhead for the project.

In Buckhead, GE was said to be eyeing up to 50,000 square feet of space or two floors, the Chronicle noted, citing a real estate source.

GE could take additional space at Prominence over time, a source has now told the Business Chronicle according to the recent story. The company will receive $300,000 in economic incentives from the city of Atlanta, according to the ABC.

GE Digital applies big data technologies to help industrial companies manage assets and operations more efficiently. Big data refers to the crunching of massive and complex data sets that can’t be processed by database management tools.

The majority of the initial 250 jobs being added in Atlanta reportedly are related to off-shored work outsourced to third parties that will be brought in-house.

