Cost Plus World Market store moving in early 2017 within Buckhead

Cost Plus World Market will be moving its Buckhead store from the Disco Kroger shopping center on Piedmont Road a long block away to the Buckhead Station shopping center early next year where it will share the former Toys R Us space with the recently opened Saks Off 5store.

Thomas Buckley Pearce told members of the Neighborhood Planning Unit-B Public Safety Committee Oct. 4 that Cost Plus World Market is shooting for a March opening in the new location and it would start liquidating the present store about a month prior to the opening.

Pearce was before the Public Safety Committee seeking a transfer of location for its license to sell alcoholic beverages—namely wine and beer. He told the committee those sales account for about 10 percent of the store’s sales.

In response to a question, Pearce said he did not know if the previously announced total redo of the shopping center will actually happen anytime soon or not, said, “There certainly are a lot of rumors about it.” He added that Cost Plus World Market needs to be prepared for the future. Apparently that may be one reason for the upcoming move.