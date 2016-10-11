Deadline today to register to vote in Nov. 8 presidential, statewide elections

Today (Oct. 11) is the last day to register to vote in this year’s presidential and statewide elections on Nov. 8.

“It has never been easier to register to vote in our state,” said Secretary of State Brian Kemp. “For the first time in Georgia, voters can register to vote or update their information online, via text, or by using my office’s smartphone app.”

Georgia citizens can submit an electronic voter registration application using their Georgia driver’s license number or state-issued identification card number on several platforms: Online Voter Registration (OLVR), the free “GA SOS” mobile app for Apple and Android devices, and the “2VOTE” text messaging pilot project. Individuals can also mail in hard-copy voter registration applications to their county registrar to get registered to vote in Georgia.

All voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked on or before Tuesday, Oct. 11, to be processed for this November’s election.

Voters should verify their voting information in Georgia’s Voter Registration System and, if necessary, update their record. The “My Voter Page” is a great resource to check your voter status, update your personal record, and view individualized voting information to prepare for November.

Several other important dates are fast approaching for Georgians who want to vote in the General Election on Nov. 8. Advance in-person voting begins on October 17. Georgia law also requires the polls to be open on Saturday, October 29 in all 159 counties for Georgians to vote in the November contests. An early voting poll will be open at the Buckhead Library.

Currently, there are over 6.5 million registered voters in the Peach State.