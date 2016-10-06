BCID told Wieuca Rd. Baptist Church’s property may go on the market after Oct. 16

The congregation of the Wieuca Road Baptist Church in Buckhead is slated to take a vote Oct. 16 on a potential sale and redevelopment of the site it has occupied for 60 years at the intersection of Wieuca and Peachtree Roads, according to a discussion during the Buckhead Community Improvement District board meeting Oct. 5.

The BCID discussion of the church property at 3626 Peachtree Road came up because it is directly involved in a CID proposal to install a roundabout at the intersection of Phipps Boulevard and Wieuca Road in order to ease a traffic bottleneck in that area during every rush hour period.

“There are whispers it will be sold. There are whispers it will be redeveloped,” said Darion Dunn, the BCID’s director of capital improvements and planning, as an explanation of why there has put a temporary hold on plans to transform the Wieuca Road/Phipps Boulevard intersection into a roundabout.

However, Dunn also told the CID board members that the concept design for the roundabout is being modified following the last meeting of the stakeholders adjacent to the intersection. He said the CID now is also including the Old Ivy Road intersection with the intent of including that in this project.

The church’s September newsletter, quoted senior pastor Dr. Mark Wilbanks saying, “Structural Options ad hoc committee has been working for a year to study our current circumstances and alternatives that exist. They will present a thorough analysis of directions the church may choose to create a new and desired future for our congregation.”

“Over the next several weeks, Wieuca Road Baptist Church will be entering into a time of discernment and discussion about our future as a congregation,” according to the church’s online calendar explaining the Oct. 16 vote on the “Structural Options” report.

“It is a time for much prayer, much listening, and much seeking of God’s will,” says the calendar. “There will be a lot happening over these weeks.”

Dunn told the CID board members the church online calendar listing about the “structural options” vote relates to the redevelopment possibility.

“The church [leaders]…are leaning toward selling the property,” said Sally Silver, an advisor to Atlanta City Councilmember Howard Shook.

The North Buckhead Civic Association also said on its website Oct. 5, “During the past month NBCA was aware of knowledgeable but unofficial reports about the possible sale of the Wieuca Road Baptist Church.”

Since 1956, the church has occupied the 4.6-acre property, which Fulton County records values at $19.4 million, including both land and buildings. The church building is a local landmark with its tall steeple and façade lined with columns. The church also operates a day school on the site.