Councilwoman Adrean gets $5M funding for sidewalks, trail, pedestrian bridge

Dist. 8 Atlanta City Councilmember Yolanda Adrean has secured $5 million in funding for new sidewalks, a multi-use trail and a pedestrian bridge in south Buckhead around Atlanta Memorial Park and the Bobby Jones Golf Course.

In September, the Atlanta City Council approved legislation allocating $2.8 million for sidewalks around Atlanta Memorial Park. The 5-foot wide sidewalks will stretch one mile and will be constructed along Wesley Drive, Woodward Way and west of Northside Drive. This project will also include important storm drainage repairs.

In addition to funding the new sidewalks, Adrean has secured $2.2 million for the construction of a public, multi-use recreational trail and pedestrian bridge at the Bobby Jones Golf Course.

The bridge across Peachtree Creek will allow pedestrians’ access to the north side of the Atlanta BeltLine Trail that runs through Tanyard Creek Park. In 2015, a new .3-mile PATH was completed to connect the future 10-foot path along Northside Drive to the Tanyard Creek BeltLine.

The legislation authorizing the funding of the trail and bridge was sponsored by Adrean whose push for additional funding for sidewalks was inspired several years ago by her involvement in the National Walk to School Day.

International Walk to School Day, which was held Oct. 5, is a global event that involves communities from more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day, including to E. Rivers and Morris Brandon Elementary in Council District 8.

“These sidewalk and path projects will significantly improve connectivity to schools, parks, and neighborhoods,” said Adrean, who has developed a

comprehensive map pinpointing the areas of District 8 that lack sidewalks.

“Students will be able to travel this route around the park safely, and residents will be able to engage in outdoor activities free of conflicts with automobiles on the streets,” Adrean said.

“I am committed to improving the pedestrian friendliness of our neighborhoods, especially around our schools,” added Adrean. “My goal is to ensure that we have at minimum a half-mile of sidewalks along all corridors leading to schools and parks in District 8.

Atlanta Memorial Park is a public recreational property owned by the city. The Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy has been exploring available options to improve connectivity within the park.

“The Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy is thankful to Councilmember Adrean, the City of Atlanta and other partners for fulfilling the Conservancy’s vision to bring safer sidewalks and trails to Atlanta Memorial Park,” said Catherine Spillman, Executive Director of the Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy. “These improvements are a big step forward in connecting our neighborhoods and making Atlanta a world-class walkable and bike-friendly city.”