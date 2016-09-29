BuckheadView editor leaving Atlanta; future of news service a question

To the loyal readers of BuckheadView:

After 39-plus years as a resident of Atlanta—more than 20 of those as a news journalist—I am leaving and moving on with my wife Karen to another phase of our lives at Amelia Island, Florida.

When I launched BuckheadView in April 2011, I was about to turn 70, and was looking for something to keep me active and engaged in the community.

The past five-plus years have been among the most rewarding of my career, not to mention the most fun. It’s been a lot of work, too–we have posted nearly 3,000 articles as of this week.

Much of that is due to you—the readers. Your active engagement has helped BuckheadView become so much bigger than I ever expected. Today, the site has 60,000 unique visitors a month, more than 700,000 unique visitors a year and more than 3.5 million page views per year.

Constant Contact, which handles the distribution of our weekly newsletter, has ranked BuckheadView as one of its top performing newsletters nationally for the past four years. That All-Star ranking is based on the high percentage of you who open it each week and read the articles.

Although this venture has not brought me financial success, it has brought me many riches in terms of the people I have met and worked with, friendships and the feeling of simply contributing something in the way of knowledge and understanding to those who live and work in the Buckhead community. I will miss that.

But it is time to move on to my next adventure—most likely in some form of community journalism in the Jacksonville area.

What about BuckheadView?

I am actively looking for someone to take over the reins—of both the 24-7 online news service and the weekly subscriber emailed newsletter. If that does not happen by Oct. 14, BuckheadView will be closed down. I will be sad to see that happen.

John Schaffner, owner/editor

BuckheadView online news service