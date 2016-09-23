Council amends Bobby Jones land swap to lease back clubhouse, tennis center

The Atlanta City Council Monday amended the city of Atlanta’s controversial agreement to swap the Bobby Jones Golf Course property with the state of Georgia to authorize the city leasing back the historic clubhouse as well as the Bitsy Grant Tennis Center.

The city would lease the clubhouse from the state for $1 a year for 30 years, and the tennis center for $1 a year for 50 years. The state would have an option to terminate the clubhouse lease after 20 years. Proceeds of the clubhouse’s use would be split by Atlanta and the state.

The city would have the right to make capital improvements “to preserve, restore and enhance the clubhouse, including the possible addition of a swimming pool,” according to the ordinance, passed by the City Council, amending the land swap deal.