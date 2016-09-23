ATL Silent Protest reported heading to Lenox MARTA station Saturday 2-6:30 p.m.

A social media postings from ATL Silent Protest has announced that a Buckhead protest over recent police shootings in Charlotte, NC, and Tulsa, OK, is planned for Saturday Sept. 24, at the Lenox MARTA station from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The protest will then move downtown to the Peachtree Center MARTA station at 7 pm.

The announcements on Twitter and Facebook indicate they will push for a boycott in response to the latest controversial killings of black men and boys by police officers, including Terence Crutcher in Tulsa, Okla.; Tyre King in Columbus, Ohio; and Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte, N.C.

“We are going where the money is to send a silent message,” the ATL Silent Protest tweets and Facebook posts say of the choice of the Buckhead location. “No bullhorns, no talking, no chanting, just pure silence,” says another post.

The protest announcement calls for people to bring snacks, water, duct tape, and signs saying, “Don’t Shop Here” and “Black Lives Matter.” The announcement adds that “all are welcome.”

Two consecutive nights of sometimes violent protests erupted in Charlotte this week after a black police officer shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott, who was also black. Police say Scott was carrying a gun which he refused to drop and posed an imminent threat, which led to the killing.

In light of the violence, the NFL announced that it is considering moving the location of the upcoming game between the Vikings and the Carolina Panthers, which is supposed to be played in Charlotte on Sunday.

Buckhead’s Lenox Square Mall area has been a repeat target of Black Lives Matter protests. In July, Lenox Station was the launching pad for a protest that marched through Buckhead to the Governor’s Mansion and secured activists a meeting with Mayor Kasim Reed and Atlanta Police Chief George Turner.