Norwood to announce exploratory committee for potential mayoral campaign

Buckhead resident and Post 2 At-Large City Councilwoman Mary Norwood told a small gathering at the Buckhead Condo Alliance meeting Tuesday night that she will form an exploratory committee Oct. 5 to help evaluate a second run by her to become mayor of Atlanta.

Norwood and Post 3 At-Large City Councilman Andre Dickens were concluding an hour and a half session with a very small crowd of eight members of the Buckhead Condo Alliance when she made the off-the-cuff announcement, stating she might be the 11th candidate for mayor in next year’s election campaign.

Norwood, who lost her mayoral election bid by merely a few hundred votes to Kasim Reed seven years ago in a ballot counting that some thought was questionable, had told BuckheadView she would not officially announce her intentions regarding the mayoral race until after this year’s presidential elections on Nov. 8.

However, the fact she will announce the formation of an exploratory committee on Oct. 5, coupled with indications BuckheadView has received from other sources, strongly suggests Norwood has already determined to once again seek election to the post of Atlanta’s mayor.

If she does run, she would be joining Buckhead resident Peter Aman, who served Mayors Shirley Franklin and Kasim Reed as chief financial officer of the city for brief periods during each administration, and a host of other candidates who already have announced their candidacy.

The other candidates include City Council President Caesar Mitchell, City Council members Kwanza Hall and Keisha Lance Bottoms, former City Council President Cathy Woolard, State Sen. Vincent Fort and State Rep. Margaret Kaiser.