Branch Properties files for construction permits on Peachtree Battle high-rise

Branch Properties has filed for permits from the city of Atlanta to begin construction of its proposed high-rise mixed-use residential/retail development at the corner of Peachtree Road and Terrace Drive, adjacent to the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center.

The 17-story 273,000-square-foot residential tower will have 262 apartment units and more than 6,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor at 2425 Peachtree Road, according to the permit documents. Earlier reports had the retail space total at 15,000 square feet in two buildings.

However, before construction can begin, the company will have to demolish the Burger King restaurant, Design Within Reach store and part of the former book bindery (now an antique store) that presently occupy the 1.866-acre development site.

Through a series of meetings with Peachtree Hills neighborhood representatives early this year, Branch executives had agreed to reduce the height of the building from 21 stories to 17 and reduce the amount of retail space from 30,000 square feet to 15,000.

In addition to those two concessions, Branch had addressed neighborhood objections to demolishing the 1929 former book bindery building on the site by agreeing to retain the front 2,600 square feet of the building as part of the 15,000 square feet of retail space. The back part of the building was added in the 1960s.

The major issue consistently brought up by residents involved controlling traffic through the adjacent Peachtree Hills neighborhood streets. The agreement also asks the city to take the approximately $120,000 in impact fees generated from the project and dedicate it to sidewalk and road work as the neighborhood sees fit.

Vehicles will access the building using the existing drive from the upper Publix parking deck at the shopping center onto Terrace Drive and also have access through the shopping center to the Peachtree/Peachtree Battle traffic signal, as well as other shopping center driveways to Peachtree. There will not be an additional non-signalized curb cut on Peachtree Road.

Branch Properties has owned Peachtree Battle Shopping Center since 1982 and this would add a residential component to the center.