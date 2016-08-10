Published on August 10th, 2016 |4
Branch Properties files for construction permits on Peachtree Battle high-rise
The 17-story 273,000-square-foot residential tower will have 262 apartment units and more than 6,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor at 2425 Peachtree Road, according to the permit documents. Earlier reports had the retail space total at 15,000 square feet in two buildings.
However, before construction can begin, the company will have to demolish the Burger King restaurant, Design Within Reach store and part of the former book bindery (now an antique store) that presently occupy the 1.866-acre development site.
Through a series of meetings with Peachtree Hills neighborhood representatives early this year, Branch executives had agreed to reduce the height of the building from 21 stories to 17 and reduce the amount of retail space from 30,000 square feet to 15,000.
In addition to those two concessions, Branch had addressed neighborhood objections to demolishing the 1929 former book bindery building on the site by agreeing to retain the front 2,600 square feet of the building as part of the 15,000 square feet of retail space. The back part of the building was added in the 1960s.
The major issue consistently brought up by residents involved controlling traffic through the adjacent Peachtree Hills neighborhood streets. The agreement also asks the city to take the approximately $120,000 in impact fees generated from the project and dedicate it to sidewalk and road work as the neighborhood sees fit.
Vehicles will access the building using the existing drive from the upper Publix parking deck at the shopping center onto Terrace Drive and also have access through the shopping center to the Peachtree/Peachtree Battle traffic signal, as well as other shopping center driveways to Peachtree. There will not be an additional non-signalized curb cut on Peachtree Road.
Branch Properties has owned Peachtree Battle Shopping Center since 1982 and this would add a residential component to the center.
This is not NYC! We do not need any more apartments or condos in Buckhead, or Atlanta for that matter, until we have an adequate public transportation system in place (i.e. a subway). The traffic is bad enough as is. I’d like to see something that would benefit the community added in this space.
Enough with the high rise apartments in Buckhead. No one wants to open their window to look into another apartment.
Also, construction is being built not up to standards. Almost all new apartments you can hear your neighbors either through the walls, next to you, above and below. Who wants to come home from a hard day at work and hear your neighbors blasting music, or having a huge argument.
Apartments are tacking on all types of extra fees, as well.
Just a note to clarify the historic building (The Bindery). The original historic footprint of the building (as built by A Ten Eyck Brown and Alfredo Barili Jr) is approx 6,000 feet. Branch had presented retaining a facade of approx 2,600. But the demolition permit approved indicates full disruption of the parcel and does not note any retention of the facade. The tree permit approved for the lot also shows clear cutting of all trees on the Bindery parcel … even the ones next to the facade. So, at least according to the permits, it does not appear as if any of the Bindery will be kept.
The Bindery is the oldest building on Peachtree north of Brookwood Station. It was designed by two extremely influential architects of the time (A Ten Eyck Brown and Alfredo Barili Jr). The historic footprint of the building (the approx 6K) could have been kept by loosing a few parking spaces … in a parking deck that will have double the amount of parking that’s required.
Buckhead should have stood up on this one.