Fitzgerald & Co. advertising firm moving from Buckhead to West Midtown

Fitzgerald & Co. advertising firm is moving its offices from Buckhead to an “edgy adaptive reuse project in West Midtown,” according to a Wednesday report by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The ABC reports that Fitzgerald & Co. signed a 46,000-square-foot lease at Stockyards Atlanta, a $30 million development that’s turning existing warehouses into 130,000 square feet of loft office and retail space. Fitzgerald could bring 150 to 200 jobs to West Midtown.

Fitzgerald & Co. has been headquartered at Terminus 200, the 25-story office tower Cousins Properties Inc. developed at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads.

The advertising firm, which is owned by Interpublic Group of Companies, move into its new West Midtown offices by next summer. It’s consolidating with the offices of another IPG company Momentum Worldwide, currently housed in the Northyards project, according to the ABC.

Fitzgerald & Co. chose the project at 10th Street and Brady Avenue over other adaptive reuse developments including Ponce City Market in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward and Armour Yards, the ABC reports.

To read the full Atlanta Business Chronicle story, click here.

 

    6 Responses to Fitzgerald & Co. advertising firm moving from Buckhead to West Midtown

    1. steve Shiflet says:
      June 10, 2016 at 1:05 pm

      Dave

      Looks like a cutting age development for a cutting edge company!

      Reply
    2. Lovin' Midtown ATL says:
      June 11, 2016 at 1:26 am

      Isn’t moving to cheaper rent, less traffic congested location closer to where most young ad people can afford to live, play and work an obvious decision ?

      As restaurant and shopping desirable as Buckhead is, the question is, why did it take any marketing organization decades to figure out a long rejuvenated Midtown.

      Reply
    3. The Price was Right says:
      June 11, 2016 at 1:48 am

      Buckhead’s Joy Cafe plans move to Midtown

      Atlanta Business Chronicle
      Jun 3, 2016, 1:52pm EDT Updated Jun 8, 2016, 10:59am EDT

      After five years on Pharr Road, the owners of Joy Cafe — wife-and-husband team Joy and Jon Beber — are moving to a new location in Midtown.

      Reply
    4. The Price was Right says:
      June 13, 2016 at 5:57 pm

      Continuing to pay huge rent vs owning outright or, at least, in part.

      Yeah, cutting edge 1980s and ’90s

      Reply
    5. Jack says:
      June 17, 2016 at 4:23 pm

      Buckhead sometimes seems to get a bad rap as expensive, old school, etc. but it’s a major heartbeat of Atlanta and an exciting, albeit traffic congested, place to work, network and mingle.

      Another IPG agency, this one in NY, took a different approach to re-branding themselves with office space – and built a new business along the way. Pretty cool idea.

      http://adage.com/article/agency-news/r-ga-office-organizational-design-business/304301/

      Reply
    6. Jack says:
      December 4, 2016 at 8:43 pm

      “It’s consolidating with the offices of another IPG company Momentum Worldwide, currently housed in the Northyards project, according to the ABC.”

      Shouldn’t the above be the headline?

      Reply

