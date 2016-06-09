Fitzgerald & Co. advertising firm moving from Buckhead to West Midtown

Fitzgerald & Co. advertising firm is moving its offices from Buckhead to an “edgy adaptive reuse project in West Midtown,” according to a Wednesday report by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The ABC reports that Fitzgerald & Co. signed a 46,000-square-foot lease at Stockyards Atlanta, a $30 million development that’s turning existing warehouses into 130,000 square feet of loft office and retail space. Fitzgerald could bring 150 to 200 jobs to West Midtown.

Fitzgerald & Co. has been headquartered at Terminus 200, the 25-story office tower Cousins Properties Inc. developed at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads.

The advertising firm, which is owned by Interpublic Group of Companies, move into its new West Midtown offices by next summer. It’s consolidating with the offices of another IPG company Momentum Worldwide, currently housed in the Northyards project, according to the ABC.

Fitzgerald & Co. chose the project at 10th Street and Brady Avenue over other adaptive reuse developments including Ponce City Market in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward and Armour Yards, the ABC reports.

