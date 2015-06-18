Fuqua closes on 13.5 acres for Lindbergh Park project with Kroger

Fuqua Development reportedly has just closed on the purchase of 13.5 acres in south Buckhead near Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive where ground will soon be broken for an 82,000-square foot Kroger food store—part of what has been a controversial mixed-use development.

The new Buckhead Kroger, will joined on the site by 190 age-restricted apartments by Greystar Development and Weekly Homes will build 128 residential units, including luxury townhomes and single-family detached houses. The entire project will be called Lindbergh Park.

In a news story about the property purchase, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that Fuqua Development did not release a purchase price. The tract, bounded by Lindbergh Drive, Morosgo Way and Adina Drive, likely fetched about $2 million an acre, according to Atlanta real estate firm Databank Inc. and reported by the ABC.

Fuqua Development principals Jeff Fuqua and Heather Correa have been in talks for almost three years with various retailers on this development and grocery chains have scouted the area for almost a decade, including Kroger.

An earlier Fuqua proposal for the site included a 150,000-square-foot Walmart Supercenter, which soundly turned down by Neighborhood Planning Unit-B and City Council, largely because it did meet the criteria for an urban, transit-oriented development.

The ABC reported that demolition of the property’s existing vacant apartments will start within the next two weeks and Kroger is planning a fall 2016 opening. The overall project is expected to be finished by early 2017.

A segment of PATH400 will pass right through the development area and is presently gearing up for construction thanks largely to an agreement between Livable Buckhead Inc. and Greystar Development.