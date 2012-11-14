Older Archives no image

Published on November 14th, 2012 |

1

Waffle House CEO Rogers admits to sexual encounters with employee but claims ‘consensual’

Waffle House CEO and Buckhead resident Joe W. Rogers Jr. on Tuesday issued his first personal response to a sexual harassment claim acknowledging that he had sexual encounters with a personal employee over an eight-year period but maintaining the acts were consensual.

Waffle House CEO Joseph Rogers Jr.
“I am a victim of my own stupidity, but I am not going to be a victim of a crime — extortion,” Rogers said in a written statement distributed by his attorney.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the accusations from Mye Brindle, a 43-year-old single mother who worked out of Rogers’ Buckhead home as his housekeeper from 2003 to 2008 and then again as his house manager 2009 until May 2012.

No charges have been filed against Rogers.

The former employee has accused Rogers of fondling her and routinely forcing her to perform sexual acts on him starting in 2003. The woman claimed she was forced to put up with the behavior because she could not afford to quit her job.

However, Brindle quit the job in June after her son went to college on a full scholarship, according to the incident report that she filed Sept. 28 at the Atlanta Police Department.

Rogers disputed those claims in his written statement while at the same time apologizing for the pain that the “infrequent consensual sexual encounters” had caused his wife and family.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Wednesday that Rogers and his wife, Fran, sat side-by-side at a hearing in Cobb County Superior Court on Tuesday, dressed in dark business suits and flanked by three attorneys and a private investigator.

Civil litigation in Fulton and Cobb counties related to the claims has been filed under seal since September, but some of the filings were leaked to media outlets last week, the AJC reported.

Cobb County Senior Superior Court Judge G. Grant Brantley on Tuesday ordered documents related to the Cobb case to be unsealed since many of the details had already become public.

According to the AJC article, Rogers’ lawyer, Robert Ingram, said he got a letter from the former employee’s lawyer in July seeking to discuss the allegations and videotapes Bridle had allegedly obtained depicting Rogers nude and engaged in sex acts.

Ingram said the letter was tantamount to extortion. The woman’s attorney, David Cohen, characterized it as a customary demand letter.

Rogers’ lawyers sought to bar the woman from distributing the videos in an injunction filed Sept. 14 in Cobb County. Four days later, the Brindle filed a sexual harassment lawsuit in Fulton County. She later dropped the suit and filed a virtually identical one in Cobb County on Oct. 9 as a counter-claim to Rogers’ suit, the AJC reported.

While the judge allowed written records from the Cobb case to be unsealed, Brantley was not happy someone distributed information about the case to media in violation of his order.

Brantley impounded all the video and audio tapes and any transcripts of them — which are still sealed because a judge has ruled Rogers’ privacy interest in his body outweighs the public’s interest in seeing them — to prevent the footage from being leaked, according to the AJC.

Prior to the dismissal of the Fulton case, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Susan Forsling ruled that Brindle had illegally obtained the videos without Rogers’ knowledge or permission, according to the AJC report. Brindle’s lawyers are currently appealing that decision to the state Supreme Court.

Rogers’ attorneys claim that lawyers for the former employee were responsible for the leaks and have filed a motion to hold them in contempt, the AJC reported. Brantley said he would schedule a hearing on the matter in the near future.

The following is Rogers’ full statement which his attorney’s provided to the media:

“Over an almost eight year period when I was separated, single and re-married, I had a series of infrequent consensual sexual encounters with my housekeeper.  That was wrong of me and I am very sorry for the pain and embarrassment I’ve caused my wife and family.  There is no excuse for what I have done.

“My housekeeper started working with me in 2003, and was working fifteen hours per week when she was let go at the end of 2008.  She then re-applied and was re-hired as my house manager in late 2009, where she worked until she quit her job in June of this year.   Shortly thereafter, on July 16, 2012, I received a letter from her attorney containing false allegations and strong threats.  According to her attorneys, she now wants millions of dollars from me.

“I am a victim of my own stupidity, but I am not going to be a victim of a crime – extortion.  I shared the threatening blackmail letter with my wife and we engaged attorneys to investigate the situation.  On September 14, 2012, I initiated court proceedings and my former housekeeper and her attorneys have responded with false allegations, including filing a false Police Report.

“As personally embarrassing as this situation is for me, I am committed to the legal and law enforcement process to expose the motives of my former housekeeper and her attorneys.

“I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co workers for my personal behavior and will work hard to regain their trust and respect.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be Sociable, Share!


    About the Author


    Related Posts



    One Response to Waffle House CEO Rogers admits to sexual encounters with employee but claims ‘consensual’

    1. Pingback: It's Not the Crime, It's the Cover-Up | The Atlanta 100

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to Top ↑

    • Grab BuckheadView!

    • Follow Us

       

    • Brought To You By

    • Ad

    • Visit Our Other Publications

    • Ad
    • Ad

    • Ad

    © 2016. All Rights Reserved.
    Developed By PB&J Interactive



    Back to Top ↑