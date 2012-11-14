Waffle House CEO Rogers admits to sexual encounters with employee but claims ‘consensual’

“Over an almost eight year period when I was separated, single and re-married, I had a series of infrequent consensual sexual encounters with my housekeeper. That was wrong of me and I am very sorry for the pain and embarrassment I’ve caused my wife and family. There is no excuse for what I have done.

“My housekeeper started working with me in 2003, and was working fifteen hours per week when she was let go at the end of 2008. She then re-applied and was re-hired as my house manager in late 2009, where she worked until she quit her job in June of this year. Shortly thereafter, on July 16, 2012, I received a letter from her attorney containing false allegations and strong threats. According to her attorneys, she now wants millions of dollars from me.

“I am a victim of my own stupidity, but I am not going to be a victim of a crime – extortion. I shared the threatening blackmail letter with my wife and we engaged attorneys to investigate the situation. On September 14, 2012, I initiated court proceedings and my former housekeeper and her attorneys have responded with false allegations, including filing a false Police Report.

“As personally embarrassing as this situation is for me, I am committed to the legal and law enforcement process to expose the motives of my former housekeeper and her attorneys.

“I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co workers for my personal behavior and will work hard to regain their trust and respect.”