Major Van H. Hobbs Jr. is new APD Zone 2 commander, as Major Robert Browning is promoted

Atlanta Police Zone 2 Commander Major Robert Browning has been promoted as the new commander of APD’s Special Operations Section and is being replaced as Zone 2 Commander by Major Van H. Hobbs Jr.

Police Chief George Turner made the announcement Wednesday and said the new appointments are effective Thursday, April 26.

Major Robert Browning

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Zone 2,” said Major Browning. “I’m proud of our accomplishments, most recently capped by the department’s Crime Reduction Award for a 13 percent reduction in crime in 2011,” he said.

“I know that the new commander of Zone 2, Major Van Hobbs, will serve capably and with the same amount of enthusiasm and commitment to reducing crime and serving the public as I did,” added Browniing. “I look forward to continuing to serve the department as the new commander of our Special Operations Section.”

Atlanta City Councilmembers Yolanda Adrean and Howard Shook credited Major Browning for embracing community policing, which has led to a reduction in crime in Zone 2.

“Major Browning has been a tremendous asset to our community and to the Atlanta Police Department and he will be truly missed in Zone 2,” said Dist. 8 Councilwoman Adrean.

Zone 2 includes all of Buckhead, as well as most of northwest Atlanta and the newly added areas of Cheshire Bridge Road and Morningside.

Browning began his career with the Atlanta Police Department in 1983. In February 2009, Browning became the Zone 2 commander.

Major Van H. Hobbs Jr.

“While we certainly will miss Major Browning, we welcome Major Hobbs to our community,” said Dist. 7 Councilman Shook. “We pledge to work hand-in-hand with him and the men and women of Zone 2 to continue the great work started under his predecessor.”

Major Van H. Hobbs Jr. is a 23-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department and was appointed to the rank of Major and assigned as the Zone 2 Precinct Commander in April, 2012.

Hobbs has served the citizens of Atlanta in various assignments to include patrol, investigative, training, recruitment, policy writing, and property during his tenure with the Atlanta Police Department. He had recently been appointed as the Assistant Zone Commander for Zone 6 in February, 2012 and worked there until his promotion to major.

“It’s an honor to have been chosen by Chief Turner to lead Zone 2, and I look forward to serving the citizens with the same amount of dedication as Major Browning,” Hobbs said.